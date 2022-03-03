Russell Martin almost has a full-strength Swansea squad to pick from By Press Association March 3, 2022, 3:29 pm Russell Martin has no fresh injury concerns ahead of his side’s clash against Coventry (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Swansea have no new injury concerns ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash against Coventry. Nathanael Ogbeta is the only absentee with a hamstring injury which has prevented the full-back making his debut since a January switch from Shrewsbury. Russell Martin’s side bounced back from a 4-0 defeat at Sheffield United to beat West Brom 2-0 on Monday. And Martin could select the same side as they bid to win successive league matches for the first time since November. Coventry will be without Fankaty Dabo for their trip to Swansea. Dabo was shown his second red card of the season in the closing stages of last weekend’s home draw against Preston. Manger Mark Robins will hope that Jodi Jones is available after missing the last three matches with a knee problem. Greg Cunningham, Sean Maguire and Tom Barkhuizen all remain sidelined. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal West Brom hope Sam Johnstone is fit for visit of Swansea Jodi Jones facing late fitness test for Coventry ahead of Preston clash Swansea without suspended Ryan Bennett for Bristol City clash Russell Martin heaps praise on supporters as Swansea hold on for victory