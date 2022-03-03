Phil Jagielka and Lewis Baker back for Stoke against Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Phil Jagielka and Lewis Baker back for Stoke against Blackpool

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 3:59 pm
Phil Jagielka was cup-tied in midweek (Martin Rickett/PA)
Stoke can welcome back Phil Jagielka and Lewis Baker for the visit of Blackpool.

Jagielka and Baker were cup-tied as City were knocked out of the FA Cup by Crystal Palace in midweek.

Morgan Fox is halfway through a three-match suspension following his red card against Bournemouth.

Abdallah Sima is closing in on a return from back and groin problems.

Blackpool will assess the fitness of Jordan Gabriel.

The right-back had to go off after suffering a leg knock during the 4-1 win over Reading.

The Seasiders will also check if defender Marvin Ekpiteta came through the match unscathed after a recent hamstring problem.

A lengthy injury list still includes Richard Keogh, Luke Garbutt, Chris Maxwell, James Husband, Matty Virtue, Grant Ward, Sonny Carey and Keshi Anderson.

