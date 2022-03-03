Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson issues further highlights absence of England duo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson issues further highlights absence of England duo

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 4:21 pm
Ollie Robinson was forced from the field (Jason O'Brien/PA)
Ollie Robinson was forced from the field (Jason O’Brien/PA)

The shadows of James Anderson and Stuart Broad loomed large over the third morning of England’s Test warm-up in the West Indies after fitness issues saw Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson temporarily withdrawn from the match.

With just five days to go before the series opener, the tourists were forced to continue their only practice game in Antigua without two members of the first-choice XI.

Having controversially omitted both Anderson and Broad, the two leading wicket-takers in England’s Test history, injury concerns in the bowling ranks were the last thing the tourists will have wanted.

Stuart Broad and James Anderson were controversially left out of the England squad
Stuart Broad and James Anderson were controversially left out of the England squad (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Wood, the standout quick during a dismal Ashes campaign, has yet to play any part against a CWI President’s XI and did not travel to the ground on day three having felt unwell over the past 48 hours. Even if he does rally to play some part, he will do some with a vastly reduced workload under his belt.

And Robinson, whose conditioning was publicly called into question during the trip to Australia, left the field with a lower back problem midway through his first spell. He had taken the only wicket of the session when he had Devon Thomas lbw with one that nipped back in on a docile pitch.

Uncapped seamers Saqib Mahmood and Matt Fisher, who had not been due to feature in the match, were both called into action instead as they got an unexpected chance to prove their credentials in soporific conditions.

Both acquitted themselves steadily without being able to part Keacy Carty (44no) and Raymon Reifer (42no). Responding to England’s 466 for six declared, an innings which featured four half-centuries and a Jonny Bairstow hundred, the home side reached 133 for three at lunch.

With precious little in it for the bowlers, Robinson did well to jag one back into Thomas’ pads early on but things were about to take a turn for the worse for the Sussex man. After sending down the third ball of his fourth over he walked gingerly from the pitch seeking treatment.

It was later confirmed that he had a sore back, recalling the back spasm he suffered during the fifth Ashes Test, and was being monitored.

Chris Woakes, the senior seamer on tour, went to the break wicketless from 14 overs.

