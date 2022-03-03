Michael Appleton may consider shaking up Lincoln line-up after home defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton could look to shake up his side for the visit of Sky Bet League One promotion chasers Sheffield Wednesday.

Appleton labelled the 2-0 home defeat by Gillingham on Tuesday night as “not good enough”, having switched to a 4-4-2 line-up with fit again striker Tom Hopper joining John Marquis in attack.

On loan Swansea pair Morgan Whittaker and Liam Cullen are options for Appleton as he aims to avoid a third straight defeat.

Midfielder Max Sanders also came off the bench against the Gills, so could be in line for a return to the starting XI, while defender Adam Jackson continues to manage an ankle problem.

Sheffield Wednesday sit fifth in the table after chalking up a third straight win with a 5-2 victory over Burton on Tuesday night.

Midfielder George Byers missed the game with a slight muscle strain, while defender Lewis Gibson will be hoping for another opportunity after making his first start in over four months.

Forward Lee Gregory and midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru could both be back in contention for the trip to the Sincil Bank after returning to training from their own injury lay-offs.

Saido Berahino’s fitness continues to be managed, which saw him come off the bench for the last 30 minutes on Tuesday night to replace Sylla Sow.