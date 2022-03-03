Matt Harrold remains in charge of struggling Leyton Orient for Stevenage clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Matt Harrold remains in charge of struggling Leyton Orient for Stevenage clash

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 5:39 pm
Matt Harrold will be in charge of Leyton Orient’s home match with Stevenage (Nick Potts/PA)
Matt Harrold is expected to remain in charge of Leyton Orient for Saturday’s critical Sky Bet League Two match at home to Stevenage.

The O’s coach stepped up in a caretaker role after Kenny Jackett was sacked last month and the club are not in a position to appoint a replacement ahead of the weekend.

Harrold will be boosted by the return of loanee Frank Nouble and Theo Archibald after they missed the 2-2 draw at Colchester due to ineligibility and suspension respectively.

Dan Happe (knee), Tom James (hamstring), Callum Reilly (groin), Craig Clay (knee) and Aaron Drinan (sickness) are sidelined for Orient, who are on a 13-match winless run in all competitions which stretches back to December 7.

Stevenage are also in poor form with no goals in their last four games and no victory since January.

Manager Paul Tisdale has made changes in recent weeks in an attempt to arrest their bad run and switched to a back three at Port Vale.

It failed to have the desired effect and saw Scott Cuthbert and Luke O’Neill withdrawn at half-time but both were tactical decisions.

Jake Reeves, Chris Lines and Michael Bostwick missed the clash at Vale Park and remain absent.

