Matt Harrold remains in charge of struggling Leyton Orient for Stevenage clash

Matt Harrold is expected to remain in charge of Leyton Orient for Saturday’s critical Sky Bet League Two match at home to Stevenage.

The O’s coach stepped up in a caretaker role after Kenny Jackett was sacked last month and the club are not in a position to appoint a replacement ahead of the weekend.

Harrold will be boosted by the return of loanee Frank Nouble and Theo Archibald after they missed the 2-2 draw at Colchester due to ineligibility and suspension respectively.

Dan Happe (knee), Tom James (hamstring), Callum Reilly (groin), Craig Clay (knee) and Aaron Drinan (sickness) are sidelined for Orient, who are on a 13-match winless run in all competitions which stretches back to December 7.

Stevenage are also in poor form with no goals in their last four games and no victory since January.

Manager Paul Tisdale has made changes in recent weeks in an attempt to arrest their bad run and switched to a back three at Port Vale.

It failed to have the desired effect and saw Scott Cuthbert and Luke O’Neill withdrawn at half-time but both were tactical decisions.

Jake Reeves, Chris Lines and Michael Bostwick missed the clash at Vale Park and remain absent.