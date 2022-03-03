Stephen Robinson’s St Mirren impact will become clearer next season – assistant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stephen Robinson’s St Mirren impact will become clearer next season – assistant

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 6:11 pm
Stephen Robinson has taken the reins at St Mirren (Jane Barlow/PA)
Stephen Robinson has taken the reins at St Mirren (Jane Barlow/PA)

St Mirren assistant manager Diarmuid O’Carroll believes it will be next season before Stephen Robinson fully puts his stamp on the team.

But he and the manager are working on small changes that they hope can kick-start their reign.

Saints have lost 2-0 to Hearts and Celtic since the pair moved to Paisley in the wake of Jim Goodwin’s departure.

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to face Ross County, O’Carroll said: “We are conscious that our style is different to Jim’s, how we build play, how we press the opposition.

“We have to make small tweaks in the short term, enough that we can get results and also put our stamp on it.

“I think you will start to see a Stephen Robinson team come pre-season. For now, it’s trying to be as good as we can in the short term and get the results that will get us in the top six.

“It’s been a bit of a whirlwind with the way we left Morecambe and the timeline with the games, and fling in a bit of snow as well.

“But it’s been brilliant, I’ve been impressed with the facilities and the ambition of the club. We’ve had a lot of productive meetings with the staff.

“We would obviously like a couple of results now to back it up but everything so far we are excited about.”

