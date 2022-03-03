Stephen Schumacher could rotate side for Morecambe clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stephen Schumacher could rotate side for Morecambe clash

By Press Association
March 3, 2022, 6:17 pm
The Pilgrims made four changes for the midweek defeat by leaders Rotherham (Ben Birchall/PA)
Plymouth boss Stephen Schumacher could look to freshen up the team to get their play-off push back on track against Sky Bet League One strugglers Morecambe.

The Pilgrims suffered a second straight defeat when beaten 1-0 at home by leaders Rotherham on Tuesday night, when Schumacher made four changes as captain Joe Edwards returned to the side.

Steven Sessegnon, on loan from Fulham, was an unused substitute as he looks to return from a hamstring problem, while Ryan Broom, forward Niall Ennis and Luke Jephcott are all pushing for a recall.

Midfielder Alfie Lewis is set for a spell out after picking up a thigh injury during training, defender Dan Scarr has a torn hamstring while George Cooper and Brendan Galloway will miss the rest of the campaign with respective knee problems.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams must decide whether to rotate after naming an unchanged starting line-up and squad for last week’s 1-1 draw against play-off chasers Ipswich.

Adams, who has returned to the club for a second spell in charge, brought on Aaron Wildig at half-time, with the midfielder putting the Shrimps in front before a late equaliser.

Adam Phillips, on loan from Burnley, also impressed after coming off the bench, while veteran forward Jonathan Obika is another option.

Defenders Ryan McLaughlin and Jacob Mensah continue to be assessed as they look to make a return to action after recent lay-offs.

