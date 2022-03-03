Terry pays tribute and Poch celebrates milestone – Thursday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 3.

Football

John Terry paid tribute to Chelsea’s owner.

Romain Perraud had a night to remember.

What a night 🤝The adventure continues Thank you Saints fans , you deserve it 👏🏻🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/3HdLdeXn6L — Romain Perraud (@Romain_Perraud) March 3, 2022

Poch celebrated a milestone.

Bastian Schweinsteiger gave his support to Ukraine.

I had the great honor to get to know many international cultures and people.And of one thing I am most certain: There is no place for war! 🇺🇦🕊 pic.twitter.com/8FaTVflAkH — Bastian Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) March 3, 2022

Cricket

England’s World Cup squad arrived in Hamilton.

Our Women’s World Cup squad arrived in Hamilton today ahead of our opening Cricket World Cup game on Saturday!#TeamEngland | #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/sYHPeUOvOB — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 3, 2022

But Kate Cross had a question.

A special anniversary for Monty.

"Few moments are so special that they should be recognized by special expressions." @sachin_rt @TheBarmyArmy ♥️♥️♥️♥️ https://t.co/YOD7nfOBHC — Monty Panesar (@MontyPanesar) March 3, 2022

Virat Kohli is ready for the Test series with Sri Lanka

Very grateful for the journey so far. A big day and a special test match. Can't wait to get this started. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/NPAJNSbl2U — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 3, 2022

Golf

Justin Rose launched his bid at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Paralympics

Jessica Jane Appleton has the oportunity to add to her name.

Finally it’s official & my certificate has arrived🥰3 more letters after my name 😮“Jessica Jane Applegate MBE PLY”10 years after my 1st Paralympic Games I’ve been given recognition for representing my country & my contribution to Paralympic Games🇬🇧Thank you @Paralympics ❤️ pic.twitter.com/k0xcdoGuEc — Jessica-Jane Applegate MBE PLY (@jessica_jane96) March 3, 2022

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen was ready for the Premier League in Exeter.

Looking forward to Exeter this evening and seeing all the fans. Just off for some food, then it will be time to prepare. Thank you for the support and see you all tonight 💚💚 @Winmau @ModusDarts180 @KeukenConc #UsedSoft pic.twitter.com/5imoZS9zNY — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) March 3, 2022

Boxing

Ricky Hatton was giving his time to Comic Relief

I had proper laugh filming This Is MY House For Red Nose Day with this gang for such a great cause! @ComicReliefYou can see it all go down Weds 16th March, 8pm @BBCOne 🏡#ThisIsMYHouse #RedNoseDay #ComicRelief pic.twitter.com/ujH4llFSe4 — Ricky Hatton MBE (@HitmanHatton) March 3, 2022

MMA

Could Conor McGregor buy Chelsea?

American football

US-based Peaky Blinders fans were frustrated.

scrolling to look for the new season of Peaky Blinders, only to find out that it’s not available in the US yet… pic.twitter.com/9DT5B7IK8P — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 3, 2022