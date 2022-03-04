On this day in 2012: Andre Villas-Boas sacked as Chelsea manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
On this day in 2012: Andre Villas-Boas sacked as Chelsea manager

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 6:01 am
Andre Villas-Boas was sacked as Chelsea manager on this day in 2012 (Nick Potts/PA)
Andre Villas-Boas was sacked as Chelsea manager on this day in 2012 (Nick Potts/PA)

Andre Villas-Boas was sacked as Chelsea manager, after just eight months in the job, on this day in 2012.

The then-34-year-old was dismissed less than 24 hours after a 1-0 defeat at West Brom which left the Blues fifth in the Premier League table.

Chelsea confirmed in a statement on the club website that they and the Portuguese had “parted company,” and also announced assistant manager Roberto Di Matteo would take charge of the team until the end of the season.

Roberto Di Matteo, left, took over from Andre Villas-Boas (Peter Byrne/PA)
Roberto Di Matteo, left, took over from Andre Villas-Boas (Peter Byrne/PA)

Villas-Boas was only appointed in June 2011 and cost billionaire owner Roman Abramovich £13.3million from Porto.

Villas-Boas had been under mounting pressure after overseeing what was threatening to be Chelsea’s worst season since Abramovich bought the club in 2003.

A run of just five wins from their last 16 games saw the Blues slide out of the top four in the league, while they were also in danger of crashing out of both the Champions League and FA Cup in the following week-and-a-half.

Roberto Di Matteo
Chelsea’s John Terry and interim manager Roberto Di Matteo, centre, celebrate winning the Champions League after the final whistle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

However, Di Matteo’s first game in charge was a 2-0 win at Birmingham in the FA Cup and the Blues went on to lift the trophy after beating Liverpool 2-1 in the final at Wembley.

Eight days after the win over Birmingham, Chelsea overturned a 3-1 first-leg deficit with a 4-1 victory over Napoli at Stamford Bridge to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

After seeing off Benfica in the last eight, Di Matteo’s side beat Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals, despite John Terry’s dismissal in the second leg, before defeating Bayern Munich on penalties in the final.

