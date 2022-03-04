Football rumours: Manchester City receive major boost in Lautaro Martinez chase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Manchester City receive major boost in Lautaro Martinez chase

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 7:03 am
Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)
What the papers say

Manchester City have received a boost in their efforts in securing Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez. The Sun reports the Italian club have made plans to pursue Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram as a potential replacement for Martinez.

The Daily Mail says Barcelona are looking to make a move for Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves. Bosses at the Spanish club are believed to be lining up a summer transfer, with preliminary talks said to have already taken place.

Liverpool v Atletico Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Group B – Anfield
Atletico Madrid’s Luis Suarez is on Aston Villa’s wishlist (Peter Byrne/PA)

Aston Villa are also rumoured to be gearing up for a big summer transfer window. The Daily Express reports the club are exploring avenues to sign both AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie and Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez.

Staying with Villa, Birmingham Live says the club have received a price tag for transfer target Georginio Wijnaldum. Citing Jeunes Footeux, the paper reports Paris St Germain will let the midfielder go for £21m.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Ajax – Pre Season Friendly – Banks’s Stadium
Sven Botman is reportedly headed to AC Milan (Nick Potts/PA)

Sven Botman: Gazzetta dello Sport says the Lille defender is set to sign with AC Milan after rebuffing approaches from Newcastle.

