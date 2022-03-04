In pictures: Former Australian wicketkeeper Rod Marsh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

In pictures: Former Australian wicketkeeper Rod Marsh

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 7:57 am Updated: March 4, 2022, 8:01 am
Rod Marsh has died aged 74 (PA)
Rod Marsh has died aged 74 (PA)

Cricket is mourning former Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh who has died at the age of 74.

Marsh, who also served as a selector for England later in his career, made 96 Test appearances for Australia and a further 92 in white-ball cricket.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his career in pictures.

England’s Geoff Boycott (l) tries to sweep as Rod Marsh (r) looks on
England’s Geoff Boycott (l) tries to sweep as Rod Marsh (r) looks on (PA)

Marsh was a keeper of the greatest repute and, when his Test career ended in 1984, he held the world record for the most dismissals by a gloveman (335).

Ian Botham heads off after being caught by Rod Marsh while Dennis Lillee (hatless), the bowler, congratulates Marsh
Ian Botham heads off after being caught by Rod Marsh while Dennis Lillee (hatless), the bowler, congratulates Marsh (PA)
England hero Ian Botham downs a beer given to him by Marsh after the fifth Test
England hero Ian Botham downs a beer given to him by Marsh after the fifth Test (PA)

Marsh was locked in some fantastic Ashes battles during his career, none more so than during the 1981 series. He and his team-mates had little answer to Ian Botham, and though they did manage to keep him quiet on occasion, it was the Englishman who they raised a toast to.

Marsh (back, third left) played in two World Cups, including 1983
Marsh (front, third left) played in two World Cups, including 1983 in England and Wales (PA)

As well as being an accomplished Test keeper, Marsh also played close to 100 ODI matches, taking 120 catches along the way, though honours did elude his Australia side at the World Cup.

England captain Michael Vaughan with Marsh (second left) behind him in Nottingham
England captain Michael Vaughan with Marsh (second left) behind him in Nottingham (PA)

After his career ended, Marsh would help Australia’s old enemy, England, recover as a world force. As a selector, he oversaw sides led by Nasser Hussain and Michael Vaughan recover from the terrible end to the  1990s, resulting in their memorable 2005 Ashes series win.

Australia coach Darren Lehmann (right) talks with Marsh after he returned to work for the Baggy Green
Australia coach Darren Lehmann (right) talks with Marsh after he returned to work for the Baggy Green (PA)
Marsh was afforded the honour of ringing the bell at Lords ahead of an Ashes Test
Marsh was afforded the honour of ringing the bell at Lords ahead of an Ashes Test (PA)

Despite his success with England, Marsh was Australian to the core and would eventually return home as chairman of selectors.

