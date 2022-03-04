Graham Potter not surprised to see Dan Burn hit ground running at Newcastle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Graham Potter not surprised to see Dan Burn hit ground running at Newcastle

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 9:03 am
Dan Burn and Graham Potter will meet again at St James’ Park (Andrew Couldridge/PA)
Brighton boss Graham Potter insists Dan Burn’s impact at Newcastle has come as no surprise.

Towering defender Burn completed a surprise £13million switch from Brighton to St James’ Park on the final day of the January transfer window.

The 29-year-old was happy to stay on the south coast but his boyhood club managed to tempt him away.

Since making his debut for the Magpies they have won two matches and drawn one, conceding only one goal.

Brighton, by contrast, have leaked 10 goals in five games and only won once since Burn’s departure.

“I think he has done really well,” said Potter. “What we would expect of him, I would say, because everyone held him in such high regard here.

“He was fantastic for me. I think he is playing with a real confidence and a real maturity that he had, and it is nice that he’s taken that to his new club, and we are pleased for him.

“Obviously we don’t want it to go so well for him at the weekend, but apart from that we wish him well.

“The guys have been in touch with him and I’ll look forward to seeing him at the game. It is an exciting move for him, and an exciting time.”

Incredibly, Brighton have not lost against Newcastle in any of their nine meetings in the Premier League, and they have not let in a single goal at St James’ Park.

But Potter admits the Magpies are a different proposition following Eddie Howe’s appointment as manager and the cash injection from the new owners.

“Normally, when we have played Newcastle, there has been quite a bit of negativity around, so in some ways we are looking forward to seeing the other side which is a positive crowd getting behind the team,” he said.

“That increases the challenge for us, but that is also exciting.

“They’re more on the front foot, more intense, they attack and defend better. Everything has grown in terms of results and positivity, they’ve had the investment, the crowd has become a lot more positive.

“Eddie and his staff have been the catalyst for that and they’ve not just invested in players, they’ve improved the ones that were there before. I think everything has improved and that shows in the results.”

