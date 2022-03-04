Joe Ironside could retain place in Cambridge side for visit of Shrewsbury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cambridge host Shrewsbury in Sky Bet League One on Saturday eyeing a fifth consecutive home win, with forward Joe Ironside set to be in contention again.

The attacker suffered an ankle injury in January which sidelined him for six weeks, but he marked his comeback with a cameo role in the midweek loss at Wycombe.

Boss Mark Bonner will assess Ironside, who is eager to start alongside Liam O’Neil after he had to sit out Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat following a sickness bug.

Lloyd Jones also featured against Wycombe after an absence stretching back to October with a groin issue and may be rested, but Jensen Weir (knee) and Harvey Knibbs (ankle) look set to remain out.

Shrewsbury are 17th in the table, four positions and six points off Cambridge but in decent form having only lost three league games in 2022.

Josh Vela will again be absent for Steve Cotterill’s men with one more match of his three-game ban still to be served following a recent red card at home to Portsmouth.

Town also had it confirmed in midweek David Davis would not play again this season due to an ankle injury.

In better news, Shaun Whalley could be involved after he recently stepped up his recovery from a long-term thigh problem.