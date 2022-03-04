Joe Ironside could retain place in Cambridge side for visit of Shrewsbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Joe Ironside could retain place in Cambridge side for visit of Shrewsbury

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 11:59 am
Joe Ironside will continue his comeback in Cambridge’s home match with Shrewsbury (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Cambridge host Shrewsbury in Sky Bet League One on Saturday eyeing a fifth consecutive home win, with forward Joe Ironside set to be in contention again.

The attacker suffered an ankle injury in January which sidelined him for six weeks, but he marked his comeback with a cameo role in the midweek loss at Wycombe.

Boss Mark Bonner will assess Ironside, who is eager to start alongside Liam O’Neil after he had to sit out Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat following a sickness bug.

Lloyd Jones also featured against Wycombe after an absence stretching back to October with a groin issue and may be rested, but Jensen Weir (knee) and Harvey Knibbs (ankle) look set to remain out.

Shrewsbury are 17th in the table, four positions and six points off Cambridge but in decent form having only lost three league games in 2022.

Josh Vela will again be absent for Steve Cotterill’s men with one more match of his three-game ban still to be served following a recent red card at home to Portsmouth.

Town also had it confirmed in midweek David Davis would not play again this season due to an ankle injury.

In better news, Shaun Whalley could be involved after he recently stepped up his recovery from a long-term thigh problem.

