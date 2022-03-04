Eddie Howe says Newcastle are planning contract talks with Fabian Schar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eddie Howe says Newcastle are planning contract talks with Fabian Schar

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 1:05 pm
Newcastle will address Fabian Schar’s contract situation (Mike Egerton/PA)
Newcastle will address Fabian Schar's contract situation (Mike Egerton/PA)

Newcastle are planning contract talks with defender Fabian Schar.

The 30-year-old agreed a one-year extension to his deal last season but is out of contract again this summer.

Schar has been an integral part of the Magpies’ team under Eddie Howe and is currently keeping captain Jamaal Lascelles out of the side.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brighton, Howe said: “Fabian is someone I’ve always admired. A really good footballing centre-back.

“The most important thing for me is, if you take away the football side, he’s defended very well. He’s another one that’s trained very well. We’re aware of his contract situation and we’ll be discussing things with his agent very shortly.”

The Magpies will be looking to continue their hugely impressive recent form at St James’ Park this weekend.

Having won just one of their first 20 league games, Newcastle have picked up 13 points from the last five matches to climb to 14th in the table.

Howe is not getting carried away, though, saying: “We’re pleased but I don’t think it means anything. We had a long way back. We were starting from a position where we were well aware we needed a run like this to elevate ourselves and give ourselves a chance of staying in the league.

“So, as much as we’re pleased with our recent form, we know we want to extend it, we want it to carry on for as long as possible. We have some tough games to come, we’ve got a very intense period coming up, but the lads are in a good place.”

Howe sidestepped a question regarding concerns he may have about possible sanctions against Newcastle’s Saudi owners in the wake of Roman Abramovich’s decision to sell Chelsea and Everton suspending ties with fellow Russian Alisher Usmanov.

“I’m not going to predict what people will do, I’ll only react to clear facts that I have in front of me,” said Howe. “I think commenting on things like that is not relevant to me.”

Newcastle have maintained since October’s takeover that the Saudi Public Investment Fund, who own the club, is separate from the government.

Howe, meanwhile, is hopeful Allan Saint-Maximin could be fit for Saturday’s match after a calf injury.

