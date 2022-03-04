Eddie Howe says Newcastle are planning contract talks with Fabian Schar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newcastle are planning contract talks with defender Fabian Schar.

The 30-year-old agreed a one-year extension to his deal last season but is out of contract again this summer.

Schar has been an integral part of the Magpies’ team under Eddie Howe and is currently keeping captain Jamaal Lascelles out of the side.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brighton, Howe said: “Fabian is someone I’ve always admired. A really good footballing centre-back.

“The most important thing for me is, if you take away the football side, he’s defended very well. He’s another one that’s trained very well. We’re aware of his contract situation and we’ll be discussing things with his agent very shortly.”

The Magpies will be looking to continue their hugely impressive recent form at St James’ Park this weekend.

Having won just one of their first 20 league games, Newcastle have picked up 13 points from the last five matches to climb to 14th in the table.

Howe is not getting carried away, though, saying: “We’re pleased but I don’t think it means anything. We had a long way back. We were starting from a position where we were well aware we needed a run like this to elevate ourselves and give ourselves a chance of staying in the league.

“So, as much as we’re pleased with our recent form, we know we want to extend it, we want it to carry on for as long as possible. We have some tough games to come, we’ve got a very intense period coming up, but the lads are in a good place.”

Howe sidestepped a question regarding concerns he may have about possible sanctions against Newcastle’s Saudi owners in the wake of Roman Abramovich’s decision to sell Chelsea and Everton suspending ties with fellow Russian Alisher Usmanov.

“I’m not going to predict what people will do, I’ll only react to clear facts that I have in front of me,” said Howe. “I think commenting on things like that is not relevant to me.”

Newcastle have maintained since October’s takeover that the Saudi Public Investment Fund, who own the club, is separate from the government.

Howe, meanwhile, is hopeful Allan Saint-Maximin could be fit for Saturday’s match after a calf injury.