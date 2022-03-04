Wigan missing suspended trio for home clash with AFC Wimbledon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McClean, Tendayi Darikwa and Graeme Shinnie are all suspended as Wigan host AFC Wimbledon in Sky Bet League One.

Republic of Ireland international McClean is beginning a three-game ban for his sending-off against Fleetwood while captain Darikwa and Shinnie must sit out the next two matches after reaching 10 bookings for the season.

Tom Pearce and Joe Bennett are back in contention after injury but Luke Robinson (ankle) is a doubt and Jason Kerr (foot) is out.

Charlie Wyke this week gave a positive update on his heart condition but is due to undergo a procedure and will not play again this season.

Wimbledon captain Alex Woodyard looks set to continue for the visitors after a successful return to action last weekend.

The midfielder played the full 90 minutes of the 2-2 draw with Doncaster in a first appearance for a month after a hamstring problem.

Jack Rudoni also came through unscathed after two games out but Henry Lawrence and Anthony Hartigan are still sidelined.

Daniel Csoka has been an unused substitute for the last three games following a heart scare.