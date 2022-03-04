Wigan missing suspended trio for home clash with AFC Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wigan missing suspended trio for home clash with AFC Wimbledon

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 1:07 pm
James McClean is suspended for Wigan (Martin Rickett/PA)
James McClean, Tendayi Darikwa and Graeme Shinnie are all suspended as Wigan host AFC Wimbledon in Sky Bet League One.

Republic of Ireland international McClean is beginning a three-game ban for his sending-off against Fleetwood while captain Darikwa and Shinnie must sit out the next two matches after reaching 10 bookings for the season.

Tom Pearce and Joe Bennett are back in contention after injury but Luke Robinson (ankle) is a doubt and Jason Kerr (foot) is out.

Charlie Wyke this week gave a positive update on his heart condition but is due to undergo a procedure and will not play again this season.

Wimbledon captain Alex Woodyard looks set to continue for the visitors after a successful return to action last weekend.

The midfielder played the full 90 minutes of the 2-2 draw with Doncaster in a first appearance for a month after a hamstring problem.

Jack Rudoni also came through unscathed after two games out but Henry Lawrence and Anthony Hartigan are still sidelined.

Daniel Csoka has been an unused substitute for the last three games following a heart scare.

