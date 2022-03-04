Motherwell have no new injuries for the Premiership visit of Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Motherwell have no new injuries for the Premiership visit of Dundee

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 1:07 pm Updated: March 4, 2022, 4:43 pm
Motherwell host Dundee on Saturday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Motherwell have no fresh injuries for the visit of cinch Premiership bottom club Dundee.

Graham Alexander can pick from the same squad that lost at home to Ross County in midweek.

Left-back Nathan McGinley remains out with a knock, while midfielder Barry Maguire (quad) is out for the season.

Dundee have reported a second Covid-19 case this week and will travel to Fir Park without several players.

Luke McCowan and Zak Rudden had already been ruled out for a second game through Covid-related absences.

Skipper Charlie Adam drops out with the hamstring injury that forced him off against Hibernian on Wednesday, while striker Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) and goalkeeper Adam Legzdins (knee) remain out.

