Sean Long eyes return to action as Cheltenham host Doncaster

Sean Long could feature as Cheltenham host Doncaster in Sky Bet League One.

The defender, who is being eased back after a month out, was an unused substitute against Crewe last week but is now fully fit.

Ellis Chapman is back in training but not yet ready to return while Conor Thomas could be involved before too long.

Charlie Brown and George Lloyd remain on the sidelines.

Captain Tom Anderson could return for Doncaster if he can overcome a sickness bug.

Anderson has overcome the foot injury that has sidelined him since December but has been unable to train this week due to illness.

John Bostock is back in training after three months out following ankle surgery but this game comes too soon.

Defender Ollie Younger has been nursing a foot problem but is expected to be fit.