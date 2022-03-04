Aaron Connolly and Riley McGree could make Middlesbrough returns against Luton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Middlesbrough are hoping for a double fitness boost ahead of the visit of Luton.

Both Aaron Connolly and Riley McGree are in line to return after failing late fitness tests ahead of the FA Cup fifth-round win over Tottenham.

Marc Bola made his return from a knee injury during extra time of that win and will be looking for his first league action since December.

Darnell Fisher and Sammy Ameobi are out for the season.

Luton have a decision to make in goal after Jed Steer suffered an Achilles injury during the FA Cup defeat to Chelsea.

Steer is likely facing a lengthy absence so Nathan Jones will have to choose between Harry Isted – who came on against the European champions – or James Shea – the first choice until Steer’s arrival on loan.

Robert Snodgrass could make his full Luton debut after coming off the bench against the Blues.

Henri Lansbury and Elijah Adebayo missed the tie with knocks but could come back into contention.