Gillingham winger Mustapha Carayol could return against Bolton By Press Association March 4, 2022, 2:27 pm Mustapha Carayol could be back involved for Gillingham (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Mustapha Carayol could be involved for Gillingham in their meeting with Bolton. The winger returned from injury against Lincoln last weekend, starting on the bench, but could get some minutes against the Trotters. Alex MacDonald is a long-term absentee for the Gills. Gillingham are currently third-from-bottom in the League One table. Elias Kachunga is edging closer to a return for Bolton. The forward has been out with a thigh problem and manager Ian Evatt confirmed he had been back in training, but the Gills clash could come too soon. Evatt has also recalled Adam Senior from Chorley for some added protection on the right side of defence. Gethin Jones will be unavailable for the fixture following the death of his mother. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Mark Robinson admits AFC Wimbledon lacked confidence in dull draw at Gillingham Ben Reeves a late decision for Gillingham against AFC Wimbledon Burton without Cameron Borthwick-Jackson for Bolton visit due to concussion Ian Evatt savours ‘quality’ winner as Bolton edge Oxford in thriller