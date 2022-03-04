Man City without Ruben Dias as United prepare to welcome back Edinson Cavani

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Man City without Ruben Dias as United prepare to welcome back Edinson Cavani

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 3:19 pm
Ruben Dias has been ruled out of Sunday’s Manchester derby (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Ruben Dias has been ruled out of Sunday’s Manchester derby (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Manchester City will have John Stones and Aymeric Laporte as their only fit central defenders for Sunday’s Premier League derby against United with Ruben Dias facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

The Portugal international could be out for up to six weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in Tuesday’s 2-0 FA Cup win over Peterborough, the same match in which fellow defender Nathan Ake suffered a less serious injury which will also keep him out on Sunday.

But manager Pep Guardiola reported no other issues ahead of the match and said that forward Cole Palmer is nearing a return.

Edinson Cavani is set to feature for the first time in almost a month when United head to the Etihad.

The 35-year-old striker has not featured since the 1-1 draw at Burnley on February 8, with a groin issue ruling him out of five straight matches.

Scott McTominay has missed two matches through illness, with interim boss Ralf Rangnick saying Untied “have two or three question marks behind some players”. Mason Greenwood remains suspended by the club.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Carson, Walker, Stones, Zinchenko, Laporte, Cancelo, Mbete, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Grealish, Fernandinho, Foden, McAtee, Lavia, Sterling, Jesus, Mahrez, Kayky, Delap.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Bailly, Varane, Jones, Shaw, Telles, Matic, Fred, McTominay, Mejbri, Pogba, Fernandes, Lingard, Mata, Sancho, Elanga, Rashford, Ronaldo, Cavani.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal