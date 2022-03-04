Richie Bennett in contention for Matt Gray as Sutton host Rochdale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Richie Bennett could be an option for Sutton manager Matt Gray ahead of their clash with Rochdale.

The forward was sidelined following a wrist operation but is now back in contention.

The U’s have also recalled Kylian Kouassi after a loan spell at Chesham United.

Sutton are currently fifth in the Sky Bet League Two table but have won only one of their last six matches.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Rochdale.

Manager Robbie Stockdale confirmed that he has a similar squad to the side who lost 2-0 at Carlisle midweek.

Stockdale did, however, reveal that defender Max Taylor will be out for two to three weeks with an ankle injury after picking up a knock against Northampton last month.

Paul Downing has stepped up his return to action, but Birmingham loanee Josh Andrews is still out with an ankle injury.