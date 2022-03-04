Richie Bennett in contention for Matt Gray as Sutton host Rochdale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Richie Bennett in contention for Matt Gray as Sutton host Rochdale

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 3:55 pm
Sutton manager Matt Gray has options available for their clash with Rochdale (Adam Davy/PA)
Richie Bennett could be an option for Sutton manager Matt Gray ahead of their clash with Rochdale.

The forward was sidelined following a wrist operation but is now back in contention.

The U’s have also recalled Kylian Kouassi after a loan spell at Chesham United.

Sutton are currently fifth in the Sky Bet League Two table but have won only one of their last six matches.

There are no fresh injury concerns for Rochdale.

Manager Robbie Stockdale confirmed that he has a similar squad to the side who lost 2-0 at Carlisle midweek.

Stockdale did, however, reveal that defender Max Taylor will be out for two to three weeks with an ankle injury after picking up a knock against Northampton last month.

Paul Downing has stepped up his return to action, but Birmingham loanee Josh Andrews is still out with an ankle injury.

