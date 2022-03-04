Burnley assessing captain Ben Mee’s fitness ahead of Chelsea visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Burnley captain Ben Mee is a doubt for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea at Turf Moor.

The defender was being assessed after coming off in the first half of the 2-0 loss to Leicester on Tuesday due to what boss Sean Dyche has said was “more of a knock than a twist”.

Erik Pieters and Dale Stephens remain sidelined, along with Matej Vydra and Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Cesar Azpilicueta is expected to miss out for Chelsea due to the leg issue that kept him out of Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth-round win at Luton.

Hakim Ziyech, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah all returned to training on Friday though, and will be in contention to feature at Turf Moor.

Reece James has not suffered any adverse reaction two games into his comeback from hamstring trouble, so should be available for selection.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hennessey, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Roberts, Collins, Bardsley, Long, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Lennon, Westwood, Cornet, Richardson, Weghorst, Barnes, Rodriguez.

Provisional Chelsea squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Christensen, Silva, Chalobah, Sarr, James, Alonso, Kenedy, Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Saul, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Mount, Pulisic, Werner, Havertz, Lukaku.