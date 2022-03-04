Burnley assessing captain Ben Mee’s fitness ahead of Chelsea visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Burnley assessing captain Ben Mee’s fitness ahead of Chelsea visit

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 4:23 pm
Ben Mee (left) sustained a knee issue in Burnley’s loss to Leicester (Martin Rickett/PA).
Burnley captain Ben Mee is a doubt for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea at Turf Moor.

The defender was being assessed after coming off in the first half of the 2-0 loss to Leicester on Tuesday due to what boss Sean Dyche has said was “more of a knock than a twist”.

Erik Pieters and Dale Stephens remain sidelined, along with Matej Vydra and Johann Berg Gudmundsson.

Cesar Azpilicueta is expected to miss out for Chelsea due to the leg issue that kept him out of Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth-round win at Luton.

Hakim Ziyech, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah all returned to training on Friday though, and will be in contention to feature at Turf Moor.

Reece James has not suffered any adverse reaction two games into his comeback from hamstring trouble, so should be available for selection.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hennessey, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Roberts, Collins, Bardsley, Long, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Lennon, Westwood, Cornet, Richardson, Weghorst, Barnes, Rodriguez.

Provisional Chelsea squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Christensen, Silva, Chalobah, Sarr, James, Alonso, Kenedy, Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Saul, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Mount, Pulisic, Werner, Havertz, Lukaku.

