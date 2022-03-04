He’s a huge influence: Brendan Rogers welcomes Jamie Vardy’s return to fitness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
He’s a huge influence: Brendan Rogers welcomes Jamie Vardy’s return to fitness

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 4:23 pm
Jamie Vardy starred on his return from injury for Leicester (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jamie Vardy starred on his return from injury for Leicester (Martin Rickett/PA)

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers knows his side are better when Jamie Vardy is around.

The 35-year-old showed the Foxes just what they have been missing during his two-month injury absence when he grabbed a goal and an assist in the 2-0 win at Burnley in midweek.

It was his first appearance of 2022 after a hamstring injury and Rodgers, who described him as one of the “great Premier League strikers”, said he is raring to go against Leeds on Saturday.

“Whether he will last the whole game or not it remains to be seen,” Rodgers said. “But he’s fresh. We’ve missed that movement and that energy, that cuteness in the game.

“He’s a huge influence. He’s one of the Premier League’s great strikers. It makes you a better team. When you have Jamie in your team, you clearly are in a much better moment in terms of your confidence and leadership.

“He affected the game (at Burnley). It continues a much better performance from us as a team. We were aggressive in the game, played our football and got two wonderful goals.

“He’s a natural goalscorer. He works at his game. He’s very astute. He studies the game. He’s very clever, he picks up on things in his game.

“He’s sharp, he has a bright mind. He’s looking for ways to get in. He’s got a lovely soft finish if he has to.

“There’s no doubt he has been one of the world’s best over these last few years. He works tirelessly at his game and he has a hunger to keep proving a point.”

The Foxes welcome Leeds to the King Power Stadium on Saturday lunchtime as the Yorkshire club start life after Marcelo Bielsa.

Bielsa was sacked on Sunday following a 4-0 defeat to Tottenham and replaced by American Jesse Marsch.

Rodgers insists his side will still be well prepared.

“No, I don’t think there will be too much that we don’t know,” he said. “It takes time to put in place your ideas.

“They will be physically in good condition. They have talented players and some very good British players who have formed the foundation of their success.

“It will be more traditional. Jesse has said himself it will be more zonal pressure. There’s so much footage now so you have a good idea of how they will work. He will want to impose his own signature on the team.”

Rodgers also paid tribute to the departing Bielsa, adding: “Marcelo is a big loss to the Premier League, as much for the human qualities he showed.

“It’s a big loss for the city, he was a father figure. He was admired there and by managers. I spent some time with him while he was here.

“The game is a circus now but he brought old-school values. He was not taken in by everything that goes around the modern game. It was what football used to be like. He will be a loss.”

