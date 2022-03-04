Watford without injured Ismaila Sarr against Arsenal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Watford will be without Ismaila Sarr for the visit of Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Senegal winger picked up a hamstring problem during last weekend’s 0-0 draw at Manchester United and he joins defender William Troost-Ekong, who has sustained a similar injury, on the sidelines.

Kiko Femenia is back in contention while Nicolas Nkoulou is closing in on a return having been out since November with a hamstring problem.

Takehiro Tomiyasu remains a doubt for Arsenal.

The Japan full-back has been struggling with calf injuries in recent weeks and could miss out once again.

Emile Smith Rowe is available having missed the win over Wolves through illness.

Watford provisional squad: Foster, Ngakia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara, Sissoko, Louza, Cleverley, Dennis, King, Hernandez, Joao Pedro, Masina, Sema, Bachman, Kabasele, Hernandez, Kucka, Kayembe, Femenia

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Chambers, Cedric, Gabriel, White, Holding, Tierney, Tavares, Lokonga, Partey, Xhaka, Elneny, Patino, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Martinelli, Lacazette, Nketiah.