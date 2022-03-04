Dundee face Motherwell with weakened squad after further positive Covid-19 case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee face Motherwell with weakened squad after further positive Covid-19 case

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 4:41 pm
Dundee have selection issues (Jane Barlow/PA)
Dundee are set to travel to Motherwell with a weakened squad after a further positive Covid-19 case.

The cinch Premiership bottom club confirmed before Wednesday’s goalless draw with Hibernian that they would be without Luke McCowan and Zak Rudden through Covid-related absences.

The club have now confirmed that they have returned two positive tests this week.

A statement added: “The first positive case earlier this week led to five players being identified as close contacts and as a result, some members of the squad missed out against Hibernian due to isolation periods.

“Testing ahead of tomorrow’s match at Fir Park has returned another positive case and, as a result, a further five players have been identified as close contacts and some further players will have to isolate as a result.

“The club is co-operating fully with the appropriate authorities.”

Both McCowan and Rudden will remain out at Fir Park, while Charlie Adam has dropped out of the squad with a hamstring injury.

Manager Mark McGhee was already missing goalkeeper Adam Legzdins and long-term absentee Cillian Sheridan through injury.

Speaking before the latest news, McGhee was looking to build on the draw against Hibs after the shock of their 4-0 defeat by Livingston in his first home game in charge.

“First and foremost, it was a good performance on Wednesday and that was the focus, the points weren’t as important,” McGhee said.

“Wednesday was about giving us a foothold and we did that, which is something to develop and build moving forward.

“We are striving for some form of continuity and consistency. If we play well and perform to the level we did on Wednesday then we’ll win games.

“We showed how we have a determination to stay in a game and try and win a game after the shocking result and confidence-sapping result last weekend.

“It doesn’t have to be quantum leap from the other night. As long as we start to achieve a level of consistency, then I know we will start to get better.”

McGhee served Motherwell as manager over two spells.

“I am looking forward to seeing a lot of old friends and my son is coming up from Brighton to go to the game,” he said. “He is very excited about seeing people that he knows. But we are going there to beat them and that’s the priority.”

Meanwhile, McGhee was unaware of the situation regarding Danny Mullen after reports claimed the striker had rejected a contract extension.

The Dundee boss said: “I don’t know what that contract thing is about but Danny Mullen is the only fit striker we have at the club at the moment so he has a big part to play on Saturday.”

