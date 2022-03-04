Tom Cairney could return for Fulham as Blackburn visit Craven Cottage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tom Cairney could return for Fulham as Blackburn visit Craven Cottage

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 4:45 pm
Fulham’s Tom Cairney, right, could return from illness to face Blackburn (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Fulham's Tom Cairney, right, could return from illness to face Blackburn (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Fulham manager Marco Silva will assess Tom Cairney’s fitness before naming his squad to face Blackburn.

Cairney has missed the last two games through illness but has returned to training.

Neeskens Kebano and Antonee Robinson are both available and will be in the squad.

Rodrigo Muniz will be hoping to feature after being an unused substitute for the 1-0 win at Cardiff.

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray has been boosted by good news on the extent of Ryan Nyambe’s knee injury.

Nyambe was carried off on a stretcher during the win over QPR and appeared to be facing an eight-week lay-off, but scans have shown limited damage and he could return before March’s international break.

Joe Rothwell missed the QPR win with a bruised foot but has returned to full training.

Leading scorer Ben Brereton Diaz is back at the club after beginning his recovery from ankle ligament damage in Dubai. Brereton could return before the end of the month while Daniel Ayala (calf) and Tayo Edun (ankle) remain sidelined.

