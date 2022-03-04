Donald Love eyeing return to starting line-up as Salford host Forest Green

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Salford have no fresh injury concerns as they prepare to host Forest Green in Sky Bet League Two.

Donald Love is edging closer to a return and started on the bench last weekend against Swindon.

Matty Willock and Luke Burgess returned to training last week but the Rovers game may come too soon.

Ash Eastham, Josh Morris and Ian Henderson are all still sidelined for the Ammies.

Forest Green manager Rob Edwards could make changes to his side for the trip to the Peninsula Stadium.

Edwards shuffled the pack in the 1-1 draw against Newport midweek, with Dan Sweeney and Jack Aitchison coming into the starting line-up.

Aitchison could push to keep his spot after scoring in the Exiles draw.

Rovers are currently top of the League Two table but are without a win since the beginning of February.