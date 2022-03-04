It’s a challenge – Shaun Maloney striving to solve selection puzzle at Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
It’s a challenge – Shaun Maloney striving to solve selection puzzle at Hibernian

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 5:33 pm
Shaun Maloney has major injury problems to deal with (Jane Barlow/PA)
Shaun Maloney admits Hibernian’s injury crisis is giving him a stern test of his managerial credentials.

The Easter Road side will be without at least 10 players who would ordinarily have a strong chance of starting when they host St Johnstone on Saturday.

James Scott, who is not fully fit, could be rushed back into the squad to help Maloney replenish an attack depleted by the absences of Kevin Nisbet, Demi Mitchell and Chris Mueller.

“It’s hard,” said the manager. “It’s definitely testing me to come up with different answers. We found them against Ross County and against Celtic defensively, but we didn’t at Dundee.

“It’s a challenge. With the injuries, and also who we lost in the transfer window (Martin Boyle), we are missing some speed, goals and assists but I’m trying very hard to find the answers to make us a bit more creative.”

Scotland striker Nisbet was ruled for the rest of the season after he sustained knee ligament damage in last Sunday’s goalless draw with Celtic.

“Kevin will travel down south next week and we’ll get the definitive timeframe,” said Maloney. “It’s a really difficult situation for him and I’ll be there to support him. It’s a huge hurdle he has to overcome and his mindset has to be to come back a better player, and I’ve no doubts he will.”

One of the beneficiaries of the injury crisis is goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski, who will get another chance to impress this weekend after number one Matt Macey picked up a knock against Celtic last weekend.

The 23-year-old Pole made his first two appearances for Hibs last month but Macey returned as soon as he was fit. Dabrowski is now eager to seize his second chance after being restored to the team for Wednesday’s goalless draw against Dundee.

“Right now my confidence is the highest it has been,” he said. “It feels like I’m on top of Mount Everest. I can’t get any higher than this. I am full of confidence.

“It’s been like a big roller coaster for me. It was a big up for me at the beginning because making my debut for Hibs was incredible and after that I got another start, then suddenly the roller coaster went down when I found out I wouldn’t play the next game and I was going to be on the bench.

“I was a bit down after that because I did everything I could and I didn’t make any mistakes. I’m happy that after a couple of weeks I got back in the goal and kept a clean sheet. Now I must do my best to play as many games as possible.”

