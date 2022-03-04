It’s a challenge – Shaun Maloney striving to solve selection puzzle at Hibernian

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shaun Maloney admits Hibernian’s injury crisis is giving him a stern test of his managerial credentials.

The Easter Road side will be without at least 10 players who would ordinarily have a strong chance of starting when they host St Johnstone on Saturday.

James Scott, who is not fully fit, could be rushed back into the squad to help Maloney replenish an attack depleted by the absences of Kevin Nisbet, Demi Mitchell and Chris Mueller.

“It’s hard,” said the manager. “It’s definitely testing me to come up with different answers. We found them against Ross County and against Celtic defensively, but we didn’t at Dundee.

“It’s a challenge. With the injuries, and also who we lost in the transfer window (Martin Boyle), we are missing some speed, goals and assists but I’m trying very hard to find the answers to make us a bit more creative.”

Scotland striker Nisbet was ruled for the rest of the season after he sustained knee ligament damage in last Sunday’s goalless draw with Celtic.

“Kevin will travel down south next week and we’ll get the definitive timeframe,” said Maloney. “It’s a really difficult situation for him and I’ll be there to support him. It’s a huge hurdle he has to overcome and his mindset has to be to come back a better player, and I’ve no doubts he will.”

One of the beneficiaries of the injury crisis is goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski, who will get another chance to impress this weekend after number one Matt Macey picked up a knock against Celtic last weekend.

The 23-year-old Pole made his first two appearances for Hibs last month but Macey returned as soon as he was fit. Dabrowski is now eager to seize his second chance after being restored to the team for Wednesday’s goalless draw against Dundee.

“Right now my confidence is the highest it has been,” he said. “It feels like I’m on top of Mount Everest. I can’t get any higher than this. I am full of confidence.

“It’s been like a big roller coaster for me. It was a big up for me at the beginning because making my debut for Hibs was incredible and after that I got another start, then suddenly the roller coaster went down when I found out I wouldn’t play the next game and I was going to be on the bench.

“I was a bit down after that because I did everything I could and I didn’t make any mistakes. I’m happy that after a couple of weeks I got back in the goal and kept a clean sheet. Now I must do my best to play as many games as possible.”