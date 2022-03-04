Sean Dyche knows importance of getting details right as Burnley host Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sean Dyche knows importance of getting details right as Burnley host Chelsea

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 5:39 pm
Sean Dyche’s Burnley take on Chelsea on Saturday (Richard Sellers/PA)
Sean Dyche's Burnley take on Chelsea on Saturday (Richard Sellers/PA)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche says the defeat to Leicester last time out was a reminder of the importance of “getting the details right”.

The Clarets had lost only one of their previous seven matches and taken seven points from their last three prior to being beaten 2-0 by the Foxes at Turf Moor on Tuesday.

Dyche – whose side are 18th in the Premier League, a point adrift of 17th-placed Everton having played a game more – said ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Chelsea: “We weren’t far off (against Leicester).

“We gave away two sloppy goals in the end that cost us, but the general performance wasn’t far off, it just wasn’t as clear-focused and clear-minded as we have shown in performances recently.

“I just felt it was one where kind of we added to the fact that it went away from us. We didn’t play with the clarity we have been and we gave away two soft situations.

“Nick Pope had played very well and made some big saves for us, and we actually conceded from two situations that we didn’t need to. If a couple of the other ones had gone in against Popey, I would have held my hands up, but we kind of didn’t do the things we normally do to prevent two situations which led to their goals.

“So that was my main bugbear. I felt we were on such a good performance level over so many games, and I just felt the energy was right but the detail wasn’t right.

“We’d done well with that over the previous seven games, so we have to remind ourselves of how important that is. The other night does remind you of that – you need to get the details right all the time in the Premier League, otherwise you get punished.”

Burnley beat Chelsea’s fellow ‘big six’ side Tottenham 1-0 on February 23, while the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge in November ended 1-1.

Dyche said of Thomas Tuchel’s third-placed Blues: “There’s a bit of noise as if they’re not as strong as they were, but at the end of the day they’ve only lost one in 10 (league games).

“That’s a message in itself. They are still a very strong outfit – maybe just not currently where Liverpool and Manchester City are, but very strong.

“We have to be realistic with that – equally, we have found ways of operating against these teams and we’re going to have to do that again.”

The match will be Chelsea’s first league outing since Wednesday’s announcement that Roman Abramovich is to sell the club.

