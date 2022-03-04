Aaron Ramsey back in Rangers contention for Aberdeen clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aaron Ramsey returns to the Rangers squad for their cinch Premiership encounter against Aberdeen at Ibrox.

The Wales international has missed the last four games through injury and returns along with Filip Helander and Ryan Jack.

Amad Diallo and Steven Davis are still missing, along with long-term absentees Ianis Hagi (knee) and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue).

Aberdeen have lost Matty Kennedy to what manager Jim Goodwin described as a “slight injury”.

Right-back Calvin Ramsay could return, while Jonny Hayes seems to have shaken off a head knock.

Adam Montgomery (hamstring), Marley Watkins (foot), Mikey Devlin (ankle) and Andrew Considine (knee) all remain sidelined.