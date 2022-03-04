Ross County close to full strength for St Mirren visit By Press Association March 4, 2022, 6:31 pm Ross County are in good shape for the match against St Mirren (Lynne Cameron/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ross County have close to a full squad for the visit of St Mirren. Defender Keith Watson dropped out of the squad for the midweek win at Motherwell through injury. David Cancola has been missing with a groin injury while recent signing Josh Sims has been working on his fitness. St Mirren midfielder Connor Ronan is suspended for the trip to Dingwall. The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international serves the second game of a two-match ban. Full-back Matt Millar is a fitness doubt. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Hard work has put Ross County in top-six picture, says Malky Mackay Boss Malky Mackay praises new St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson and says Ross County must be ready for ‘resolute’ rivals Tom Cairney could return for Fulham as Blackburn visit Craven Cottage Hibernian hit by several absences for St Johnstone clash