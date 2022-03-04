Hard work has put Ross County in top-six picture, says Malky Mackay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Hard work has put Ross County in top-six picture, says Malky Mackay

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 8:37 pm
Malky Mackay’s men are pushing for the top six (Steve Welsh/PA)
Malky Mackay’s men are pushing for the top six (Steve Welsh/PA)

Ross County manager Malky Mackay insists his players deserve the credit for putting themselves in top-six contention after embracing the hard work and dedication needed to improve.

County recorded back-to-back wins for the first time in the cinch Premiership season when they won 1-0 at Motherwell on Wednesday to follow up victory over St Johnstone.

From being bottom on December 11, County have risen to eighth and are just two points off the top six with four games left until the split.

Mackay’s men host St Mirren on Saturday with the prospect of ending the day in the top half of the table.

“There is no magic wand to this, it’s repetition of best practices as much as you can and you just have to do that day after day, week after week,” the Dingwall manager told STV.

“You talk about players in terms of them coming into the environment and actually embracing it and that’s what they have really done.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal