Farrend Rawson and Matty Longstaff score as Mansfield beat Exeter to go third

Mansfield climbed into the top three after a narrow 2-1 League Two victory at home to Exeter.

Farrend Rawson and Matty Longstaff bagged the goals as the Stags extended their unbeaten league run to 14 matches.

But they had goalkeeper Nathan Bishop to thank after his brilliant double save kept them ahead when leading 1-0.

Longstaff was unable to beat Cam Dawson from distance after 15 minutes, before Bishop kept out Kieran Phillips with a good reaction save.

Josh Coley failed to find the target for the Grecians, before Ryan Stirk fluffed a first-time volley.

Rawson put Mansfield ahead after 34 minutes with a close-range finish from Longstaff’s cross.

Bishop tipped away a dangerous Jake Caprice shot before Coley drilled the ball wide of the post.

The Stags goalkeeper produced a stunning low reflex save from Coley before keeping out the rebound with his feet.

Longstaff wrapped up the win with a cool finish from Stephen McLaughlin’s cross after 67 minutes.

Matt Jay pulled a consolation goal back in the fifth minute of stoppage time but the hosts held on for maximum points.