Farrend Rawson and Matty Longstaff score as Mansfield beat Exeter to go third

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Farrend Rawson and Matty Longstaff score as Mansfield beat Exeter to go third

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 10:03 pm
Farrend Rawson opened the scoring for Mansfield (Mike Egerton/PA)
Farrend Rawson opened the scoring for Mansfield (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mansfield climbed into the top three after a narrow 2-1 League Two victory at home to Exeter.

Farrend Rawson and Matty Longstaff bagged the goals as the Stags extended their unbeaten league run to 14 matches.

But they had goalkeeper Nathan Bishop to thank after his brilliant double save kept them ahead when leading 1-0.

Longstaff was unable to beat Cam Dawson from distance after 15 minutes, before Bishop kept out Kieran Phillips with a good reaction save.

Josh Coley failed to find the target for the Grecians, before Ryan Stirk fluffed a first-time volley.

Rawson put Mansfield ahead after 34 minutes with a close-range finish from Longstaff’s cross.

Bishop tipped away a dangerous Jake Caprice shot before Coley drilled the ball wide of the post.

The Stags goalkeeper produced a stunning low reflex save from Coley before keeping out the rebound with his feet.

Longstaff wrapped up the win with a cool finish from Stephen McLaughlin’s cross after 67 minutes.

Matt Jay pulled a consolation goal back in the fifth minute of stoppage time but the hosts held on for maximum points.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal