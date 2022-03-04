Tyrick Mitchell should be considered for England call-up, says Patrick Vieira

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Patrick Vieira believes Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell should be in the mix for an England call-up later this month.

Gareth Southgate is expected to name his Three Lions squad next week ahead of home fixtures with Switzerland and Ivory Coast at the end of March.

With Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell injured, there is a vacancy for a left-sided player in the squad and Mitchell has been a model of consistency for the Eagles, which is reflected in the fact he has started all of their 27 Premier League games this season.

Asked about the academy graduate’s international prospects, Vieira said: “I don’t know but I believe his name will be or should be taken into consideration.

“It’s difficult for me to say but for us he is doing well. He’s growing up, believing more in himself when he’s going on the field.

“He knows and is still learning about his strengths and weaknesses and he of course has some parts of the game he needs to improve to have this international dimension.

“But when you look at the number of games he’s been playing and the consistent performances, that is positive for him and his name can be there? I don’t know. But if he plays well with us there’s no reason why not.”

Palace team-mate Ebere Eze was on the verge of a first senior call-up last May when he sustained a serious Achilles injury in training.

While the former QPR playmaker was able to return in November and made his comeback against Aston Villa, chances have been few and far between since and he failed to make it off the bench for the midweek FA Cup win over Stoke.

Vieira added: “It’s just him being out for quite a while. Of course he is excited, anxious and nervous because he wants to play, he is somebody who loves the game.

“It’s a difficult, challenging moment because he doesn’t play as much as he would like to, but this is part of him developing as a player and going through that difficult period. I have to be sure we give him the right support to get back his ability and confidence to start playing games.

“It’s still a long season and we still have games and he will be playing, there’s no doubt about it.”

Eze has only started three games since his return at the end of 2020, but two were in the FA Cup, which made his lack of minutes on Tuesday a surprise.

Vieira insisted: “We have a regular conversation and he’s feeling good to play. There’s a competition and he will have to be patient.

“When someone in the position in which he can play is having a little bit of trouble, there can be a change. He finds it difficult at the moment but that is normal. I have to support him and I strongly believe he has the ability to be part of our team and what we are trying to do.”