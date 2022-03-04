Shane Warne a legend of the game who gave so much time to everyone – Ben Stokes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Shane Warne a legend of the game who gave so much time to everyone – Ben Stokes

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 11:15 pm
Shane Warne and Ben Stokes
Shane Warne and Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes paid glowing tribute to Shane Warne’s character and insisted it matched his class as a cricketer following the “devastating” news of his death.

Stokes forged a friendship with Warne, who has died of a suspected heart attack at the age of 52, during their time together at Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals.

The Australian was team mentor and Stokes a star overseas signing when the pair bonded, with the Englishman happy to learn from one of the sport’s greatest ever players.

Cricket – Twenty20 Match – Middlesex Panthers v Rajasthan Royals – Lord’s
Shane Warne, pictured, and Ben Stokes were colleagues at IPL side Rajasthan Royals (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Stokes found out the tragic news with the rest of the England side on the final morning of a Test warm-up in Antigua, joining his team-mates in observing a minute’s silence during the opening session and later offering a personal eulogy.

Warne’s achievements in the game stand for all to see – sitting second on the all-time Test wicket-taker list with 708 and creating a host of unforgettable moments – but Stokes was keen to hail his humanity too.

“To hear about Shane today was devastating for the world of cricket,” he said.

“People like myself, and plenty of other people around the world got to know him very well, and it’s very sad. A reflection of him as a man, not only as a cricketer, was shown in the tributes that have been paid to him.

“He’s a legend of the game, one of the greats, and he gave so much time to everyone. I think that shouldn’t be overlooked. As great a player as he was I think the man that he was needs to be respected as well.”

Reflecting on their time together at the IPL, Stokes was amused by Warne’s enduring hunger for the sport.

“I’ll always remember the first association we had at Rajasthan… I couldn’t believe how much of a badger he was,” he said.

“He’s done everything in the game, been there done that in life as well. But he still had the same love and desire for the game that he had when he was playing. That’s quite rare in people who achieve so much. It’s a very sad loss.

“It was very quiet (in the England dressing room) when the news broke. Not everyone knew him but it was Shane Warne: we all grew up watching him play.

“He’s made some amazing memories on the cricket field, everyone can relate to him. Having got to know him personally it was obviously a bit of a shock and very sad.”

