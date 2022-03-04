Huddersfield saw best of Danel Sinani in Peterborough win, says Carlos Corberan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Huddersfield saw best of Danel Sinani in Peterborough win, says Carlos Corberan

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 11:25 pm
Danel Sinani was praised by Carlos Corberan (Martin Ricket/PA)
Huddersfield manager Carlos Corberan believes his team benefited from a refreshed Danel Sinani during a 3-0 victory over Peterborough.

The Luxembourg international had only started one of the Terriers’ previous four games but returned with a bang by scoring and claiming an assist during the opening seven minutes of a comfortable win.

Sinani curled home an exquisite 20-yard effort in the third minute and then delivered the inviting corner for Tom Lees to score the first of his two headers that wrapped up matters as Huddersfield climbed up to second in the Championship table and extended their unbeaten run to 18 games.

Enthusing about the on-loan Norwich midfielder’s contribution, Corberan said: “Sometimes, players who aren’t British can suffer in the Championship. He had played a lot of games in a row for us and was travelling during the international breaks as well.

“He didn’t start for some of our previous games, but now he’s refreshed and we saw the best Sinani to help the team win the points.”

On Lees’ brace, meanwhile, the 38-year-old Spaniard added: “It’s always important to take advantage of your three opportunities to score a goal, whether that’s in open play, from set-plays or on counter attacks.”

Corberan also praised his players for their approach to the contest.

“The team performed in a really serious way with a lot of maturity, determination and intensity from the very first minutes,” he said.

“We controlled the game well and our supporters needed to know we had the right mentality to win the game.

“The players know that in the Championship you never face anybody who won’t present a challenge and you always have to have the right mentality. Teams near the bottom also have even more motivation to beat us and we gave everything to get the result we needed.”

Posh boss Grant McCann lamented his team’s poor start and lack of potency with just one goal having been scored during the last eight fixtures.

“The start was obviously poor to be 2-0 down within seven minutes and the first 20 minutes were nowhere near good enough,” he declared. “We lost every first ball and second ball and they were more energetic and aggressive.

“We then made an early change to be more protective of the back three and, after that, we were better, but it was too late by then. There’s lots and lots of work with this group to find a killing edge at the top end of the pitch where we’re a bit safe in our play, but that sort of stuff takes time on the training ground and I’m looking forward to that work.

“Confidence is a big thing in football and, when you’re losing games, it plays on your mind and you don’t take risks at that top end, but I want my team to play with an edge and try to beat players. We were also a little bit shy in terms of coming into contact with people but, in the second half, we were better without really threatening too much.”

McCann was unimpressed by the manner in which Lees was allowed to score his two goals, too, insisting: “We need to address losing two goals from set-plays, because they are simple things. You just need to be aggressive, stay with your man and don’t let him get a jump on you or block you.”

The Peterborough chief went on to confirm that Frankie Kent and Steven Benda both missed the match due to illness.

