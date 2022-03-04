Oleksandr Zinchenko fearful for Ukraine, thankful for support of British public

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Oleksandr Zinchenko fearful for Ukraine, thankful for support of British public

By Press Association
March 4, 2022, 11:37 pm
Oleksandr Zinchenko has been moved by the support of football fans (Joe Giddens/PA)
Oleksandr Zinchenko has been moved by the support of football fans (Joe Giddens/PA)

Oleksandr Zinchenko has opened up about his fears for Ukraine and thanked the British public for their support.

Manchester City’s Ukraine defender revealed he cries in his car thinking about the Russian invasion of his homeland.

In an interview with BBC’s Football Focus, Zinchenko recalled the moment his wife told him the war had begun.

“I was in shock. She showed me the videos, the pictures, what’s going on now in Ukraine,” he said.

“I’m just crying. So (it’s) already a week, I’m not counting, but even I can drive the car from the training ground, or it doesn’t matter where, I can just cry from nothing.

“It’s everything in my head. Imagine the place where you was born, where you was growing up. And there is just empty ground.”

Zinchenko, 25, was in tears ahead of City’s Premier League clash with Everton last weekend after Toffees fans unveiled a banner in support of Ukraine.

Oleksandr Zinchenko in action for Manchester City
Oleksandr Zinchenko was named captain last weekend (Rui Vieira/AP)

“I’m so grateful,” he added. “I’m so grateful to all these people for the support I’m getting here. I didn’t realise it’s going to be like that in this way. So I would like to say all of them ‘big thanks’. I appreciate it.”

Many Ukrainians have armed themselves to defend their country while others who live abroad have returned home.

“I’ll be honest, if not for my daughter, my family, I would be there,” said Zinchenko.

“I’m just born like that. I know the people from my country, the mentality of them, and all of them, they think exactly the same.

“I’m so proud to be Ukrainian and I will be forever for the rest of my life. And when you’re watching the people, how they fight for their lives.

“I know the people, the mentality of my people from my country, they prefer to die and they will die. But they’re not going to give (up).”

