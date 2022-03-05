Nat Sciver sees England progress after Ashes despite loss in World Cup opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nat Sciver sees England progress after Ashes despite loss in World Cup opener

By Press Association
March 5, 2022, 10:37 am
Sciver made a brilliant century but England fell short (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
Nat Sciver believes England have made a step forward but was left frustrated after her stunning century proved to be in vain as they started their Women’s World Cup title defence with a 12-run defeat to Australia.

England failed to win a single match in the multi-format Women’s Ashes last month but pushed the number one ranked one-day international side all the way in their first match of the tournament in Hamilton, New Zealand.

Sciver, who also took two wickets, gave England hope they could chase down the target with her 109 from just 85 deliveries, as they went into the final over needing 16, only for Jess Jonassen to seal victory for Australia.

“It feels frustrating, but also really encouraging from where we were at the end of the Ashes,” Sciver said.

“I think we were in a pretty low spot, but to be able to turn that around in a couple of weeks is really important to be able to take that into the rest of the tournament.

“We’ve already seen a lot of high-scoring games so it’s important for us to do the same.”

Leg-spinner Alana King paid her own tribute to Shane Warne
Both sides had paid tribute to Rod Marsh and Shane Warne after their deaths on Friday at the start of the match and, on a day to celebrate leg-spin, Alana King claimed three England wickets and paid her own tribute to Warne by tapping her black armband.

“The shock of waking up to that this morning was unbelievable. I’m not really sure I’ve got my head around it, but I’m really pleased that a leg-spinner was able to take some wickets today and do that in tribute to Shane Warne,” Sciver said.

Opener Rachael Haynes played the decisive role in the first innings with a brilliant century, hitting 130 as Australia posted 310 for three from their 50 overs – with captain Meg Lanning adding 86 – but the 35-year-old believes Australia still have work to do.

Rachael Haynes made a superb 130
“It’s always nice to get the first win out of the way in a World Cup. I think we can take plenty of lessons out of today though,” Haynes said.

“We were probably a bit off in the field, but as I said it’s nice to get that first win.

“They really came after us and pushed us right until the end there.

“Even the way they bowled was pretty good, they were pretty exceptional today. They were a tough competitive side and I have a lot of respect for them and I think they showed today how dangerous they’re going to be throughout this tournament.”

