Katie Zelem at the double as Manchester United thump Leicester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Katie Zelem at the double as Manchester United thump Leicester

By Press Association
March 5, 2022, 2:12 pm
Manchester United’s Katie Zelem scored directly from a corner twice in her side’s 4-0 win over Leicester (Jacques Feeney/PA)
Manchester United’s Katie Zelem scored directly from a corner twice in her side’s 4-0 win over Leicester (Jacques Feeney/PA)

Katie Zelem scored directly from a corner twice in the space of five minutes as Manchester United thrashed Leicester 4-0 in the Women’s Super League.

United were already 2-0 up through first-half goals from Martha Thomas and Alessia Russo when Zelem’s 60th-minute corner evaded everyone in the penalty area and nestled in the far corner.

And the 26-year-old, who also scored from a corner in the FA Cup last weekend, amazingly repeated the feat a few minutes later to set the seal on a comprehensive win.

The victory lifts Marc Skinner’s side to third in the table, six points behind leaders Arsenal, who take on bottom side Birmingham on Sunday.

In the day’s other game, Maya Le Tissier’s first-half goal was enough for Brighton to secure a second successive win against Aston Villa.

The visitors had the ball in the net after eight minutes when Kayleigh Green headed Megan Connolly’s free-kick beyond Hannah Hampton, only for the goal to be disallowed for a marginal offside.

But there was no doubt about what proved to be the winner in the 28th minute as Le Tissier swept home a superb half-volley from Connolly’s corner.

Brighton moved up to sixth in the table on 22 points, with Villa remaining ninth on 16 points.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal