Hartlepool fight back to beat Harrogate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Hartlepool fight back to beat Harrogate

By Press Association
March 5, 2022, 2:32 pm
Luke Molyneux scored for Hartlepool (Richard Sellers/PA)
Luke Molyneux scored for Hartlepool (Richard Sellers/PA)

David Ferguson’s fourth Sky Bet League Two goal of the season fired Hartlepool to a 2-1 triumph at Harrogate.

Ferguson settled matters in the 62nd minute after a spectacular first-half Luke Molyneux strike had cancelled out Luke Armstrong’s goal for the hosts.

The latter netted in the 21st minute after latching on to a Jack Diamond flick-on and cutting inside Jamie Sterry before calmly beating Ben Killip with his left foot from 12 yards.

Hartlepool levelled in stunning style four minutes later when Molyneux collected a short pass from Mark Shelton before drifting in from the right flank and curling an excellent 25-yard effort into Mark Oxley’s top corner.

The visitors should have been ahead at the interval with Tom Crawford steering a free shot on goal wide from 15 yards.

Hartlepool continued to press after the break with Omar Bogle and Joe Grey calling Oxley into smart saves.

Ferguson made no mistake just past the hour, though, when he drilled home a firm edge-of-the-box strike following Bogle’s lay-off.

Calum Kavanagh then squandered two excellent chances for a home equaliser, clearing the crossbar from three yards before steering a free header wide in front of goal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal