Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee hails Luke Molyneux’s ‘unbelievable’ goal

Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee says Luke Molyneux’s stunning strike at Harrogate was “unbelievable” even by the former Sunderland reserve’s spectacular standards.

Molyneux bent an exquisite 25-yard effort into home keeper Mark Oxley’s top-right corner to cancel out former Victoria Park team-mate Luke Armstrong’s opening goal for the hosts.

It was the 23-year-old midfielder’s ninth goal of the season and paved the way for David Ferguson to seal a 2-1 triumph for the visitors.

Lee said of Molyneux: “We’ve seen him do it so many times. He’s scored some terrific goals for us and that was one of them. It was an unbelievable goal.

“We knew there were areas of the pitch that he would be able to capitalise on but, really, you’re only hoping and dreaming that he can capitalise on them to that extent.”

Lee was also pleased with how the whole team reacted to falling behind, adding: “We started the game all right and the performance was there.

“It was just some of the details that weren’t quite right because we switched off at two throw-ins for their goal.

“Luke Armstrong then bulldozed through as he does and took his chance, but our response at 1-0 down was good and, in the second half, we played some fantastic football and got in some fantastic areas.

“We knew they had energy all over the pitch and that they can cause you problems but I was happy with how our performance was going in the first half and, then, Omar (Bogle) picked out Fergie and he produced another great finish.

“We were then still creating chances although we sat off a bit for the last 10 minutes.”

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver felt his defenders were “soft” at times, particularly in their handling of powerful Pool striker Bogle, and believed his team did not respond well to Molyneux’s wonder strike.

He also argued that a late miss by substitute Calum Kavanagh proved costly.

“We were very confident in the first half an hour and played some really good football,” said Weaver. “We were dominating but, as soon as they equalised, a few players looked disappointed.

“That’s when you need to keep passing and creating. You will always have setbacks in games, but there wasn’t enough character in our response.

“Their first goal was a great strike, but we missed a couple of tackles and in any game, especially a derby, you can’t be soft in 50-50 challenges.

“Omar Bogle also bullied our defence a bit and showed a bit too much power for them and there are key areas in our group that have got to be better.

“We still had chances at 2-1 but missed a sitter and that was a big moment in the game.”