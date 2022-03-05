James Maxwell’s first-half double helps Ayr to comfortable victory at Raith

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James Maxwell scored twice as Ayr eased to a third successive away win with a 4-0 victory at Raith Rovers.

A devastating first-half display saw the visitors take a 3-0 lead into the break.

They made a flying start as Tomi Adeloye rifled the ball into the roof of the net from Sam Ashford’s low cross in the third minute.

Rangers loanee Maxwell doubled their lead as he finished off a swift counter-attack with a low drive and grabbed his second of the game after 38 minutes with a close-range finish from Mark McKenzie’s pass.

Ross Matthews and Ethan Ross had early second-half chances for Raith as they looked to get back into the game.

But Ayr added a fourth after 65 minutes when Ashford dinked the ball over goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald from Jordan Houston’s ball forward.