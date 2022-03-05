Queen of the South boost survival bid with win over Morton By Press Association March 5, 2022, 4:58 pm On-loan Motherwell man Max Johnston was among the Queen of the South scorers in the win over Morton (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Queen of the South improved their cinch Championship survival hopes with a second successive victory, beating Morton 3-0 at Palmerston Park. The hosts took the lead in the 19th minute through on-loan Motherwell full-back Max Johnston, whose powerful shot from just outside the box was too strong for goalkeeper Jack Hamilton to keep out. The lead was doubled just past the half-hour mark when Josh Todd’s ball sent Aidan Fitzpatrick racing clear and he calmly beat Hamilton. Ruari Paton made the points safe seven minutes into the second half from the penalty spot after Hamilton had brought down Ruben Soares Junior. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Plymouth get play-off push back on track with win over Morecambe Kilmarnock keep up pressure at top with routine win over Hamilton Fulham continue march towards promotion with win over Blackburn Juniors Banks o’ Dee claim North Superleague title and Highland League play-off place with 4-0 win over Montrose Roselea