Michael Obafemi bags brace as Swansea dent Coventry play-off hopes

Michael Obafemi scored twice as Swansea dented Coventry’s Sky Bet Championship play-off hopes with a 3-1 win in south Wales.

Obafemi grabbed two goals in a seven-minute spell either side of half-time after also setting up Jamie Paterson’s early opener at the Swansea.com Stadium.

It was the first time Swansea had managed back-to-back wins in the league since beating Coventry in November.

And this was a damaging loss for Coventry, who were just three points off the play-off places after just one defeat in their previous seven games.

Apart from Gustavo Hamer’s 84th-minute goal, they were outplayed by their hosts six places below them.

Swansea manager Russell Martin had said after the midweek victory against West Brom that he was keen to make Cyrus Christie’s loan deal from Fulham permanent.

And it was the midfielder who caused the visitors plenty of early trouble on the right, to the extent that Jake Bidwell was forced to pick up an early booking.

However it was from the left-hand side that Swansea created the game’s opening goal inside 12 minutes.

Korey Smith combined with Paterson in midfield before racing clear. His pass into the box was played first time by Obafemi and into the path of Paterson, who steadied himself before firing past Simon Moore.

Coventry’s lone striker Viktor Gyokeres worked hard to give the visitors a foothold in Swansea’s half, forcing Kyle Naughton into a booking, but he was all too often stranded without support.

It took until the 33rd minute for Coventry to manage a meaningful shot when captain Kyle McFadzean blazed a shot well over.

Swansea doubled their lead five minutes before half-time and again it was all too simple.

No one put in a challenge on Flynn Downes, who made easy yards from halfway before splitting the Coventry defenders with one pass.

Obafemi had too much pace for either McFadzean or Michael Rose before stepping past Moore and tucking the ball into the corner.

Ben Cabango’s misplaced header intended for his goalkeeper gifted Gyokeres an easy shot on goal but his effort was swiftly snuffed out by the on-rushing Andy Fisher.

Having survived that late scare before half-time, Swansea wasted no time in extending their lead after the break.

Captain Matty Grimes stole possession from Ben Sheaf and swiftly released Obafemi.

The former Southampton striker held his nerve to calmly claim his second less than two minutes into the second half.

Swansea eased off and substitute Matty Godden sparked a Coventry revival and it was his saved shot that was followed up by Hamer for a late consolation.