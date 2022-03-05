Sunderland’s play-off push dented by stalemate at Charlton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sunderland’s play-off push dented by stalemate at Charlton

By Press Association
March 5, 2022, 5:12 pm
Alex Neil’s side dropped two points at Charlton (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Sunderland slipped out of the League One play-off places after they were held to a 0-0 draw at struggling Charlton.

The Addicks had lost their last five games but stopped the rot by shutting out a Sunderland side who had beaten in-form Wigan 3-0 last weekend.

Charlton goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray collected a header from Ross Stewart after five minutes and then denied Dennis Cirkin at his near post.

Stewart should have scored from the resulting corner, but he headed over from just six yards

MacGillivray turned a free-kick from Alex Pritchard over the crossbar after 33 minutes as the visitors continued to press for an opener.

Charlton created their first chance just before the interval, when Jayden Stockley directed a header just wide of a post.

Sunderland went close again in the second half when Chris Gunter cleared a Cirkin effort almost off the line.

For Charlton, Sam Lavelle put an Elliot Lee free-kick just wide after the hour mark.

But it was Sunderland who went closest to a late winner with MacGillivray denying Stewart in the 78th minute and then using his foot to keep out substitute Elliott Embleton two minutes from time.

