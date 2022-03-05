Sunderland’s play-off push dented by stalemate at Charlton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sunderland slipped out of the League One play-off places after they were held to a 0-0 draw at struggling Charlton.

The Addicks had lost their last five games but stopped the rot by shutting out a Sunderland side who had beaten in-form Wigan 3-0 last weekend.

Charlton goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray collected a header from Ross Stewart after five minutes and then denied Dennis Cirkin at his near post.

Stewart should have scored from the resulting corner, but he headed over from just six yards

MacGillivray turned a free-kick from Alex Pritchard over the crossbar after 33 minutes as the visitors continued to press for an opener.

Charlton created their first chance just before the interval, when Jayden Stockley directed a header just wide of a post.

Sunderland went close again in the second half when Chris Gunter cleared a Cirkin effort almost off the line.

For Charlton, Sam Lavelle put an Elliot Lee free-kick just wide after the hour mark.

But it was Sunderland who went closest to a late winner with MacGillivray denying Stewart in the 78th minute and then using his foot to keep out substitute Elliott Embleton two minutes from time.