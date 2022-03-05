Arbroath maintain Championship lead with narrow victory over Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arbroath maintain Championship lead with narrow victory over Dunfermline

By Press Association
March 5, 2022, 5:12 pm
Arbroath played host to Dunfermline (Peter Byrne/PA)
Arbroath played host to Dunfermline (Peter Byrne/PA)

Arbroath maintained their one-point lead at the top of the cinch Championship with a 1-0 win over struggling Dunfermline.

David Gold’s ninth-minute effort was enough for the Red Lichties to extend their unbeaten run in the league to seven matches.

Ryan Dow and Graham Dorrans missed two early chances for Dunfermline before Arbroath took the lead at Gayfield.

Jack Hamilton’s low cross from the left was swept home by midfielder Gold for his second goal of the season.

The Pars, who are now bottom of the table, could have equalised just before the break but Steven Lawless hit a post when through on goal.

Lewis McCann also rattled the goal frame in added time for Dunfermline but the home side held on for a vital three points.

