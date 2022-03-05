Sam Baldock at the double as Oxford ease past Burton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sam Baldock struck twice and Gavin Whyte scored his first goal of the season as Oxford ran rings around Burton in a 4-1 victory at the Kassam Stadium.

The U’s scored four times in the first 45 minutes as they completed the double over the Brewers.

Baldock continued Oxford’s recent habit of scoring early, heading in Herbie Kane’s cross at the far post in the seventh minute.

It was one-way traffic and after 35 minutes, Whyte made it two with a cracking 22-yard shot into the top-right corner.

Baldock got his second by turning in Mark Sykes’ cross in the 40th minute and soon after Matty Taylor added a fourth, volleying past Ben Garratt at his near post for his 20th goal of the season.

Adlene Guedioura pulled one back for Albion with a brilliant first-time shot from outside the box in first-half stoppage time.

By comparison the second half was very uneventful, with substitute Sam Winnall missing a great opportunity to add a fifth for United.