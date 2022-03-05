John Marquis bags brace as Lincoln stun Sheffield Wednesday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lincoln stunned promotion-chasing Sheffield Wednesday with a thrilling 3-1 victory at the LNER Stadium.

John Marquis hit a brace either side of Brooke Norton-Cuffy’s first senior goal as the Imps turned the form book on its head.

Saido Berahino had levelled for the Owls in the first half.

City made a dream start, taking the lead after just three minutes.

Chris Maguire’s corner was played to Morgan Whittaker on the edge of the box. He scuffed his effort towards goal and Marquis managed to bundle it home from close range.

Wednesday levelled after 33 minutes with a wonderful strike, Marvin Johnson the creator with a thrilling run down the left flank and his cross was volleyed home by Berahino.

The Imps scored a wonderful goal of their own as they retook the lead after 62 minutes, Tom Hopper cutting the ball back to Norton-Cuffy, who fired into the net from the edge of the box.

The third goal arrived on 76 minutes. After the Owls completely switched off following a throw, Marquis broke into the box and produced an exquisite finish into the far corner of the net.