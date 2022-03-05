John Marquis bags brace as Lincoln stun Sheffield Wednesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

John Marquis bags brace as Lincoln stun Sheffield Wednesday

By Press Association
March 5, 2022, 5:18 pm
John Marquis bagged a brace as Lincoln beat Sheffield Wednesday (Andrew Matthews/PA)
John Marquis bagged a brace as Lincoln beat Sheffield Wednesday (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Lincoln stunned promotion-chasing Sheffield Wednesday with a thrilling 3-1 victory at the LNER Stadium.

John Marquis hit a brace either side of Brooke Norton-Cuffy’s first senior goal as the Imps turned the form book on its head.

Saido Berahino had levelled for the Owls in the first half.

City made a dream start, taking the lead after just three minutes.

Chris Maguire’s corner was played to Morgan Whittaker on the edge of the box. He scuffed his effort towards goal and Marquis managed to bundle it home from close range.

Wednesday levelled after 33 minutes with a wonderful strike, Marvin Johnson the creator with a thrilling run down the left flank and his cross was volleyed home by Berahino.

The Imps scored a wonderful goal of their own as they retook the lead after 62 minutes, Tom Hopper cutting the ball back to Norton-Cuffy, who fired into the net from the edge of the box.

The third goal arrived on 76 minutes. After the Owls completely switched off following a throw, Marquis broke into the box and produced an exquisite finish into the far corner of the net.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal