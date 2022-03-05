Bolton heap more misery on strugglers Gillingham with comfortable win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bolton kept their play-off hopes alive as they beat struggling Gillingham 3-0 at Priestfield to claim a ninth league victory in 12 games.

In a first half dominated by the visitors, Dion Charles fired over the bar having been brilliantly played through by Oladapo Afolayan after 12 minutes.

He then missed a gilt-edged chance from 12 yards after the ball fortuitously deflected into his path.

However, Bolton took the lead shortly after the half-hour mark when January signing Aaron Morley met Marlon Fossey’s cutback and curled spectacularly into the top corner for his first Wanderers goal.

The start of the second half was delayed by four minutes following a medical emergency involving a member of the stadium’s security team.

Dismal Gillingham were then forced to play the final third of the game with 10 men after midfielder Daniel Phillips picked up two bookings in four minutes – the second coming when he needlessly fouled Afolayan on the halfway line.

Bolton quickly made their numerical advantage count as Declan John blazed home their second in the 65th minute after Gills goalkeeper Aaron Chapman could only parry Jon Dadi Bodvarsson’s effort.

QPR loanee Conor Masterson had Gillingham’s only shot on target, a tame header straight at goalkeeper James Trafford, before Bodvarsson curled Bolton’s third late on to seal an impressive away victory for Ian Evatt’s side.