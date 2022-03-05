Shrewsbury can’t make chances count in goalless draw at Cambridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shrewsbury were unable to make their dominance count as they drew 0-0 at Cambridge in League One.

The visitors almost grabbed a lead inside four minutes when Elliott Bennett’s corner found Tom Flanagan, whose header was pushed away by goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov.

Shrewsbury went close again in the 19th minute when Tom Bloxham’s whipped cross was turned on to the outside of the near post by Ryan Bowman.

Shrews midfielder Luke Leahy saw a header cleared away by Paul Digby, and Leahy also fired wide from the corner of the box.

The closest Cambridge came was when Wes Hoolahan’s ball was only partly cleared to Adam May, whose header from the edge of the box dropped wide.

Chances were scarce after the break before Shrewsbury had two glorious chances to grab the winner in the last 10 minutes.

Bennett’s excellent cross from the right found Daniel Udoh unmarked from close range, but he could only head well over.

Leahy fired just wide from 25 yards and, in the dying seconds of normal time, was denied by a superb one-handed Mitov save following Bennett’s corner.